Lazio renewal for Milinkovic-Savic does not take Man Utd and Juve target off the market
15 September at 12:30Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's future has been hanging in the balance for the past year now. After an impressive 2017/18 season with Lazio, the Serbian was a hot topic on the market last year, with a number of clubs interested but, inevitably, the midfielder remaining at the club and signing a new deal.
This summer, a similar situation took place when, after another good season with the Biancocelesti, the Serbian once again became the target of big European clubs such as PSG, Manchester United and Juventus.
Lazio are preparing to offer Milinkovic-Savic a new deal this Autumn. However, this is not in an attempt to truly tie him down to a long-term future at the club, with the Biancocelesti in acceptance that they likely won't be able to keep him at the club for years and years to come.
Therefore, this deal is simply to allow the club to fetch a higher price for the midfielder when he is eventually sold. This will alert the likes of Manchester United who would be keen to sign the midfielder but will now have to pay perhaps even more for the player.
