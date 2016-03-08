Lazio, renewal of striker close
29 September at 15:45Lazio are close to agreeing to terms with Felipe Caicedo over a possible contract extension. The striker has made four appearances for the biancoceleste so far this season, three in Serie A and an additional appearance in the Europa League.
According to Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), the Ecuadorian is now close to extending his stay with the Rome based club. His new contract will tie him to the club until 2022.
Claudio Perfetto
