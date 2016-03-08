Lazio-Rennes: The official line-ups

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Vavro, Acerbi, Bastos; Lazzari, Parolo, Cataldi, Berisha, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile.

Rennes (3-5-2): Mendy; Da Silva, Gnagnon, Morel; Traoré, Grenier, Martin, Camavinga, Doumbia; Tait, Niang.

In the second round of the Europa League group stage, Lazio are going up against Rennes. As kick-off is less than an hour away, Simone Inzaghi has announced his starting eleven for the game, fielding both Caicedo and Immobile up front.