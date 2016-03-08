Lazio respond to Claudio Lotito racism comments
02 October at 16:35Serie A giants Lazio have released a statement in response to Claudio Lotito comments about racism that sent social media into overdrive.
In a recent interview with ANSA, Lotito had said: “The 'buu' chants don't always correspond to a discriminatory or racist act. I remember when I was little, often people who were not black, who had normal, white skin, were booed by other players to discourage them from scoring a goal."
As social media accused the Lazio chief of being racist himself, the biancocelesti have released a statement about the issue.
They said: " An inappropriate term sparked a frantic controversy and conveyed a message in stark contrast to all the initiatives launched by the club for the defense of the ethical and moral values that President Claudio Lotito has always been inspired by and that have always put him in the front line against any form of discrimination."
