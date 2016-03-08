Lazio respond to Claudio Lotito racism comments

Serie A giants Lazio have released a statement in response to Claudio Lotito comments about racism that sent social media into overdrive.



In a recent interview with ANSA, Lotito had said: “The 'buu' chants don't always correspond to a discriminatory or racist act. I remember when I was little, often people who were not black, who had normal, white skin, were booed by other players to discourage them from scoring a goal."



As social media accused the Lazio chief of being racist himself, the biancocelesti have released a statement about the issue.



They said: ​ " An inappropriate term sparked a frantic controversy and conveyed a message in stark contrast to all the initiatives launched by the club for the defense of the ethical and moral values ​​that President Claudio Lotito has always been inspired by and that have always put him in the front line against any form of discrimination."



