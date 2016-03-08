Lazio-Roma 1-1, both Inzaghi and Fonseca had regrets

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca spoke to Sky Sport after the Lazio-Roma 1-1 derby game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"This was a great game, whoever likes the beautiful game surely enjoyed this derby. Both teams created a lot of scoring chances and I am sure that the fans left the stadium happy. We did create a few mistakes and we certainly have some regrets but all in all, I think that we can be pleased with our effort. Zappacosta? We had a small issue with Zappacosta so we had to rethink our strategy....'.



Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi then added to Sky Sport: 'Considering the overall game, yes we surely have some regrets. We hit the woodwork three times and we created many quality chances. When you create that many chances, you have to come away with all three points. We will keep working hard and we will try to come back even stronger after the international break...'. More to come on the matter...