Lazio-Roma 1-1 FT, as both teams earn a point each

01 September at 20:00



Tonight, Lazio will meet Roma in the Stadio Olimpico for the 151st Serie A meeting between these two sides. Since the start of the millennium, neither Roman club has won the Scudetto, with the battles now mostly being for the Champions League qualification spots, and pride of course. The Biancocelesti are entering this game off the back of a 3-0 win against Sampdoria, whereas the Giallorossi disappointed in a 3-3 draw against Genoa and will hope to win tonight’s derby to kickstart their season.
 
This will also be the first derby since the late 1990’s that Roma won’t have either Francesco Totti or Daniele De Rossi in their matchday squads, with Alessandro Florenzi being the last Roman at the Giallorossi to feel this derby more than most. Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi helped the Biancocelesti to a historic second Scudetto in the 1999/2000 season, and spent 11 years with the side. You can follow this historic derby with our widgets here! 
