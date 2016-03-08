Lazio-Roma: Predicted line-ups and preview

Lazio vs Roma is due to take place on Saturday evening as the 'Derby della Capitale' returns. The first derby of the season finished 3-1 to Roma but now the Biancocelesti will be looking to take revenge, especially after a strong performance midweek against AC Milan. Roma, meanwhile, are looking to close the gap on Inter Milan in 3rd whilst putting some distance between themselves and Simone Inzaghi's side. Roma currently sit in 5th, with 44 points from 25 games whilst Lazio sit in 6th place, with 38 points after just 24 games. Therefore, a win for Lazio against Roma and a win in the game-in-hand against Udinese would put Lazio tied on points with the Giallorossi.Lazio come into this game in a mixed run of form, yet nearly recovered from the injury crisis that has plagued the team over the past month. Lazio are without a win in their last four games in all competitions, losing three (two against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League and once to Genoa in Serie A) and drawing one, in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against AC Milan on Tuesday. Lazio had a nearly full-strength side back for the match with Milan and proved a lot of people wrong who wrote off the Biancocelesti before the match began. Lazio brought to an end Krzysztof Piatek's scoring streak since joining the club from Genoa in January.