Lazio's Igli Tare: 'I rejected Milan because..'
10 September at 09:25Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has revealed that he did reject an approach from AC Milan this summer and has revealed the reason for that.
The rossoneri were looking for a sporting director earlier this summer after Leonardo had left to join his former club Paris Saint-Germain. While they settled with Paolo Maldini, there were a number of names that were linked with a move to the San Siro.
Tare at Lazio was one of them and in an interview that he gave to Corriere dello Sport, he talked about the approach and has revealed why he turned it down later.
He said: "I knew Zvone. He was an idol of mine, he knows the reason. I knew him as a player and I got to know him better. He is an exemplary person. I was touched by the act of love that they performed.
"Mine too was a choice of love. I realized that going away from Lazio would have been the wrong thing. I decided with my heart, not for money."
Tare also commented on the praise that Arrigo Sacchi gave to him not long ago.
He said: "What did I feel when Sacchi called me to compliment me? I loved his football and received his compliments made me proud".
