Lazio's Luis Alberto called up to Spain squad
04 October at 13:45The Spanish national team squad announcement has been made by head coach Roberto Moreno, with Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto returning to the squad. The Spaniard has been in fine form for the Biancocelesti this season and joins fellow Serie A stars Fabian Ruiz and Pau Lopez in the squad:
'De Gea, Rodri, Ceballos, Kepa, Jesus Navas, Reguilon, Albiol, Pau Torres, Cazorla, Gerard Moreno, Bernat, Sarabia, Busquets, Diego Llorente, Oyarzabal, Inigo Martinez, Pau Lopez, Luis Alberto, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Ramos, Carvajal, Saul, Fabian Ruiz and Rodrigo'
