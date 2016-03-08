Lazio's Luiz Felipe a step away from renewal
11 October at 10:15Lazio are close to confirming a new deal for Brazilian centre-back Luiz Felipe. The defender has quickly become one of the club's strongest defenders and recently rejected a call up to Italy's U21 side for the Euros during the summer just finished.
Instead, the defender was aiming for Brazil and yesterday evening the Lazio man played his first game for the Brazilian U23 side, who are preparing ahead of the Olympic Games next summer in Tokyo.
