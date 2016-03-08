Lazio’s ‘Mister X’ for post-Felipe Anderson revealed as Chelsea winger
19 July at 09:15According to the latest reports from Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Lazio’s ‘Mr. X’, the signing rumoured to be lined up to replace Felipe Anderson, who left the club to join West Ham for €40 million, has been revealed as Chelsea’s Spanish winger Pedro Rodriguez.
Pedro signed for Chelsea from FC Barcelona in August 2015 for a fee of around €27 million, after coming up through the youth ranks at the club. Pedro is deployable as both a left and right winger, specialising on the left-side; yet he could also be deployed as a central attacking midfielder or a centre-forward in Inzaghi’s plans.
With just a year left on his contract, the reports suggest that Lazio could be willing to invest €20-€25 million in the 30-year-old.
Now, time will tell as to whether the reports have substance to them, or if they are just another rumour in a long list of reported targets already amassed by the Biancoceleste this summer.
