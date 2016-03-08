Lazio's plan to sign former Juventus forward Llorente
13 August at 12:30Lazio have been named as one of the teams keen on signing Spanish forward Fernando Llorente; after the striker's contract with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur expired this summer.
Lazio are competing with the likes of Roma and Napoli for his signature; whilst Manchester United have also been linked with a shock move for the forward as a back-up for their current strikers.
As per the Corriere dello Sport however, Lazio are one of the most solid tracks in pursuit of Llorente. Simone Inzaghi has asked Claudio Lotito for a new striker and Llorente is considered to be the ideal profile; given the club have strengthened the wings with two of the highest assist makers in Europe's top five leagues last season - with Jony signing from Malaga and Manuel Lazzari joining the club from SPAL.
To sign Llorente, however, the Roman club are first in need to sell Wallace, Riza Durmisi and Patric. If this trio of players leave Lazio before the transfer deadline, the wage and funds will have been freed up to sign Llorente.
