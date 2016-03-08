Lazio's pursuit of Lille target hinges on Milinkovic-Savic future
16 July at 12:15According to what has been reported by LaLazioSiamoNoi, the future of Lazio target Yusuf Yazici is tied to whether or not Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic leaves Rome this summer.
Yazici, who currently plays for Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, is reportedly liked by Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare; yet a move for him will depend on whether or not Milinkovic-Savic is sold - Manchester United, PSG and Juventus among the frontrunners for the Serbian's signature.
Yazici is considered to be Sergej's heir at the Biancocelesti club but French side Lille are also in the running for his services, meaning Lazio need to act fast if they wish to sign the Turkish star.
