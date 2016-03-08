Lazio 1-1 Sassuolo live, as Rogerio responded to Immobile

07 April at 19:40
Lazio host Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico this afternoon; as Simone Inzaghi's side look to keep up the pressure on the top four as they chase the elusive fourth spot in the race for the Champions League.





MATCH FACTS
  • Lazio have won seven of their 11 Serie A games against Sassuolo (D2 L2), including four of the last five.
  • Sassuolo have kept only one clean sheet in 11 games against Lazio in Serie A (in February 2016) - the Biancocelesti have averaged 2.4 goals per game against them in the competition to date.
  • Sassuolo have scored in each of their 13 away games at Lazio in Serie A (W3 D4 L6), winning each of the three meetings when they’ve kept a clean sheet.
  • Lazio had scored in 12 consecutive Serie A games up until their last game against SPAL (0-1 defeat) – they haven’t failed to score in consecutive games in the competition since January 2017.
  • Lazio are looking to record four consecutive home wins in Serie A for the first time since October 2015.
  • Sassuolo have lost their last three away games in Serie A, while they’ve only previously lost four in a row in the competition in 2014 and 2015.
  • Lazio have conceded a league-high 30% of their goals in the last 15 minutes of games in Serie A this season (9/30).
  • No team has scored (4) or conceded fewer goals (3) from crosses than Lazio in Serie A this season.
  • Ciro Immobile has scored in four different Serie A games against Sassuolo for Lazio – against no other side has he netted in as many.
  • Only against AC Milan (8) has Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi netted more goals than against Lazio (6) in Serie A – however, the Biancocelesti are the side he has lost the most games against in the competition (6).
