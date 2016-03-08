Lazio score 14 in pre-season friendly victory
22 July at 20:30Following Lazio’s 20-0 victory over Auronzo on July the 18th, which saw Alessandro Rossi score seven and braces for Joseph Minala, Bruno Jordao and Sprocati, the Biancoceleste took on the Top 11 of Cadore today.
This evening, they picked up a 14-0 win over the Auronzo based club, with the scorers as follows:
Parolo x 2
Immobile x 2
Berisha
Luis Alberto
Lucas Leiva
Caicedo
Pedro Neto x 2
Alessandro Rossi x 3
Cataldi
Another rout for Lazio after a big goalscoring season last year in which they narrowly missed out on Champions League football.
