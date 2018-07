Following Lazio’s 20-0 victory over Auronzo on July the 18, which saw Alessandro Rossi score seven and braces for Joseph Minala, Bruno Jordao and Sprocati, the Biancoceleste took on the Top 11 of Cadore today.This evening, they picked up a 14-0 win over the Auronzo based club, with the scorers as follows:Parolo x 2Immobile x 2BerishaLuis AlbertoLucas LeivaCaicedoPedro Neto x 2Alessandro Rossi x 3CataldiAnother rout for Lazio after a big goalscoring season last year in which they narrowly missed out on Champions League football.For more Lazio news, features and exclusives, visit The Laziali For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.