Lazio set asking price for Arsenal and Tottenham target
14 June at 13:15Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly chasing Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha; with the two clubs looking for a back-up goalkeeper ahead of the new season. Arsenal have had Petr Cech retire whilst Spurs have seen Michel Vorm leave the club.
Both Arsenal and Spurs do not have overwhelming amounts of confidence in their current second keepers, Emiliano Martinez and Paulo Gazzaniga respectively, and, therefore, are hunting for a new keeper.
Strakosha will not come cheap, however, with IlMessaggero reporting that either team will have to cough up a figure of around €50m to persuade Lazio's notoriously tight-fisted president Claudio Lotito into selling the Albanian.
Spurs and Arsenal have seen the effect Alisson has had in Liverpool and, therefore, could be convinced to pay the 50m required to sign him; even if a counterpart is included to bring the cash value down.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!
Go to comments