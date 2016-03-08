Lazio set SMS asking price for Man Utd and PSG: replacement identified

Concrete and irrefutable have not yet arrived but Lazio knows that soon the assault will start and, in fact, club president Claudio Lotito has already given the green light to the sale of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.



The Biancoceleste want 100 million euros for their star midfielder but would "settle" for a figure slightly lower, at least 80-90 million. PSG and Manchester United are studying a solution to try and conclude a potential deal.



Meanwhile, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazio are moving concretely to get their hands on the Serbian's replacement, identified in the youngster Dominik Szoboszlai from Salzburg. The Austrians are asking 20 million euros against an offer of 15 million but an agreement halfway is possible.