Lazio set to give transfer ultimatum to Milinkovic-Savic: the details
10 August at 10:35Serie A giants Lazio are reportedly set to give an ultimatum to Sergey Milinkovic-Savic that he will not be allowed to leave the club after this weekend, if offers for him don't arrive.
AC Milan are latest club to have drawn links with a move for Milinkovic-Savic, after the trio of Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United were linked with a move for the Serbian.
La Repubblica state that Lazio will soon make it clear to Milinkovic-Savic that he will be taken off the transfer market this summer, if concrete offers fail to arrive by this Sunday.
As things stand, no club has made an offer for the midfielder, despite the likes of Juve, Real Madrid and Man United having held brief initial talks during the beginning of the transfer window.
AC Milan are still weighing up a move and Claudio Lotito will not accept offers below 120 million euros. Time could be running out and clubs have to act.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments