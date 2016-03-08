Lazio set to make offer for AC Milan star
08 July at 09:30Serie A giants Lazio are set to make an offer for former Liverpool and current AC Milan forward Fabio Borini.
The Italian has been signed on a permanent basis by the rossoneri after he spent a loan spell at Milan last season. He appeared in 43 games in all competitions last season, scoring five times.
It is now believed that Lazio are set to make an offer for Borini, a season after they were very close to signing from from Sunderland before he moved to AC Milan.
Igli Tare and Simone Inzaghi really like the player and want to bring him to Rome this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
