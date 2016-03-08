Lazio set to offer new contract to star midfielder Milinkovic-Savic

10 August at 23:15
According to the Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are ready to offer a new, rich contract for their star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. President Lotito is hoping the new contract will tie down the 24-year-old Serb to the club and close the doors to Inter, who have been following the player for many weeks in an attempt to sign him. Lazio have managed to keep the player so far in large part to Lotito’s tough negotiating tactics, helping the Roman side keep one of their most important players.
 
Milinkovic-Savic won Serie A’s Best Midfielder award last season, despite having a relatively quiet season compared to the one prior, showing his incredible depth and potential. After joining the club in 2015, Milinkovic-Savic has quickly become one of the most important stars of the Biancocelesti and helped them to both the Supercoppa Italiana in 2017 and the Coppa Italia last season. It is now of the upmost importance for the Roman side to secure the midfielder, especially with the transfer window closing in less than a month.

Apollo Heyes

