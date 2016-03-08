Lazio set to secure long-term future of Joaquin Correa

21 August at 14:54
Italian Serie A giants Lazio are set to secure striker Joaquin Correa’s immediate future, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The 25-year-old is an important member of the team’s attacking force and showed it during the 2018-19 season where he scored six goals and provided
five assists in 18 league appearances.

It is that reason which is making the Biancocelesti restless and now they are eager to secure his long-term future at the club.

As per the new development, both the player and the club have agreed a new contract which will included an €80 million buyout clause.
 

