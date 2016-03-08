Lazio-Sevilla: Clashes in Rome leave 1 critical and 3 more injured

13 February at 23:30
Tomorrow, Lazio will play Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League; in what promises to be a tightly-contested clash. 

However, bad news comes tonight from the Italian capital of rome as clashes in Via Leonina and next to Via Cavour. Reports suggest that at least four people have been stabbed; with one in critical condition.

Reportedly, the person in critical condition in hospital is Spanish, with one other Spaniard stabbed, one Italian and one American. 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.