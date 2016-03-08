Lazio-Sevilla: Clashes in Rome leave 1 critical and 3 more injured

Tomorrow, Lazio will play Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League; in what promises to be a tightly-contested clash.However, bad news comes tonight from the Italian capital of rome as clashes in Via Leonina and next to Via Cavour. Reports suggest that at least four people have been stabbed; with one in critical condition.Reportedly, the person in critical condition in hospital is Spanish, with one other Spaniard stabbed, one Italian and one American.

