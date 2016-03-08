Lazio-Sevilla: Preview and predicted line-ups

Lazio vs Sevilla is one of the picks of the UEFA Europa League round of 32, with the secondary European tournament set to return this week. The first leg of the tie will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with the La Liga club travelling to Italy for what promises to be an exciting game.Sevilla come into this game in a relatively mixed run of form. The Andalusian club are without a win in their last three games; the club drawing 2-2 with Eibar at home on Sunday, taking a 1-0 away defeat to Celta Vigo the weekend before and suffering a 6-1 Copa del Rey defeat to Barcelona days before the Vigo game, sending them raising out of Spain’s domestic cup competition. Sevilla, therefore, will be motivated to correct the error of their ways and show they have a goal other than finishing in the top four of La Liga.Lazio come into the game against Sevilla with three games unbeaten; including the penalty shootout victory over Inter Milan in Coppa Italia and the consecutive 1-0 victories away at Frosinone last Monday and at home to Empoli on Thursday. Out of 16 home games this season, Lazio have lost just 4 times and drawn 3 – winning nine. Lazio’s home defeats came to Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan and Napoli – all worthy opposition, with all but Inter being genuinely challenged by the Biancocelesti and both Juve and Napoli actually trailing before fighting back and winning 2-1.Sam Wilson (@snhw_)