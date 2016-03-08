Lazio, Simone Inzaghi on Napoli defeat: “we did not deserve to lose”
19 August at 10:45Lazio were defeated 2-1 by Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli side last night in both teams’ season opener; where goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Milik saw the Naples side come back from 1 down – after a fantastic goal by Lazio’s Ciro Immobile.
Speaking after the match to TV station DAZN about the match, Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi had this to say:
“Usual mental blackouts? Probably yes, in my opinion we did not deserve the defeat, it took only 10 minutes for us to catch up. We did not give up almost anything, we did not have the concentration we always have in these games, then we just had Insigne's goal, we did not deserve to lose, but we have to grow in condition. I was forced to deploy them, sorry for our people who came to the stadium, the calendar was not kind to us, we have to roll up our sleeves and start again."
“We must try to confirm ourselves, we have the possibility to do so, in the first half we had to score one more goal, Napoli and Juventus are the best teams in the league and we need to be careful. Certain teams you can never let your guard down, they found a euro goal, with a bit of luck in which I do not think we could have reached a peer that would have been deserved. The others have improved; we want to confirm ourselves at high levels.”
