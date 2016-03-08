Lazio, Simone Inzaghi reveals what gives Biancocelesti edge over other Italian teams
03 February at 15:45Lazio, fresh from their midweek Coppa Italia victory on penalties over Inter Milan, return tomorrow to face Frosinone in Serie A. Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game, Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi spoke on the midweek success, as well as what makes Lazio special this season:
"We are coming into good form and with the successes we are getting more and more self-esteem. In the Coppa Italia, we obtained a deserved qualification, but now we have to start making championship points - starting from Frosinone: we need continuity.
"We are pleased to be the only Italian team still fighting on three fronts. A new Lazio with so much quality in the field? What was done in the first round should not be thrown away, we closed it in fourth place and it's normal that there's always something to improve, Correa and Immobile in attack with Caicedo's alternative are satisfying me as well as the midfield. The group must be our strength. I have to be good at finding solutions match by match, at matches like Frosinone: we will face a good team that has just won in Bologna, we will have to play an important match, like a real Lazio."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!
Go to comments