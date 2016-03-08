Lazio spokesman: Climate of tension has been created externally

Lazio spokesman Arturo Diaconale has said there is an agenda against as series of events including that of a conversation between president Claudio Lotito and manager Simone Inzaghi emerged online.



“There is no conflict between Lotito and Inzaghi, there was a discussion but it doesn’t affect their relationship and I hope it will not disturb the team on the eve of a delicate match,” he said.



“Claudio Lotito is a passionate guy, we all know that, he can get caught up in a heated discussion in the moment, then after a minute return completely to normal. The relationship is completely normal, it would be absurd if there wasn’t this dialogue.



“In the past few days two storms have been unleashed, there’s a climate of tension which has been created externally.



“This story about the flyers is a nonsense which has been turned into an act of racism. Every prejudice must be condemned, but we must always have common sense.



“This only happens to Lazio, we’re at the beginning of the season after repeated events last year that tried to influence the course of our season.



“I’m against suspicion, but even if to think badly is a sin, something you must do it. We feel the pressure from the media, I understand my fellow journalists but I’d hope the attention on us would be free of prejudice.

