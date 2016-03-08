Lazio sporting director confirms club stars will sign new deal
20 September at 19:15Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has confirmed that biancocelesti stars Ciro Immobile and Sergey Milinkovic-Savic are close to signing new deals at the club very soon.
The Serbian Milinkovic-Savic was heavily linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico this past summer, as the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea were linked with a move for him.
While Immobile too was linked with a move to AC Milan, but Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has confirmed that both of the players are close to signing new deals at the club and the confirmations could come in the coming few days.
Tare told Sky Sport: "Renewals? Its a matter of days. By the beginning of next week everything will be done: agreements have been there for some time".
This comes after it was suggested that both of the biancocelesti's prized possessions were in talks to sign a deal and it now seems as though their renewals are very close.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
