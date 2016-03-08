Lazio star could miss Juventus clash: the details

Luis Alberto worries Lazio: muscle fatigue is what filters from the club. The Spaniard played against Cluj on Thursday and Udinese on Sunday, which resulted in a negative response from his body. It's not strong pain, but Inzaghi is anxious.Of course, the Biancocelesti's came is against Juventus, and they will want their best eleven on the pitch. Luis Alberto will be evaluated in the next few hours, and there is hope that he can join the group as soon as possible, since he could make a difference on Saturday.