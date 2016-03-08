Lazio star fails to show up for medical amid Man Utd, Chelsea links
30 July at 09:35With Premier League giants Chelsea preparing an offer, Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic has failed to report back to the club's headquarters for a medical
It is said that Milinkovic-Savic, who was playing for Serbia in the FIFA World Cup, was set to return to Lazio yesterday along with Martin Caceres. While the Uruguayan did report back, Milinkovic-Savic was not on the plane back to Rome.
Corriere dello Sport state that while Real Madrid and Manchester United seemed set to spend big on Milinkovic-Savic, they have dropped their interest in the player because of their needs and Claudio Lotito's demands of about 120 million euros.
The outlet reports that Chelsea are set to make an offer for the Serbian this summer and Maurizio Sarri's side will make an offer of 115 million euros soon enough.
Lotito will offer no discounts and there is also a possibility that the player stays at the biancocelesti this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments