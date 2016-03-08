Lazio star Luis Alberto 'annoyed' by Lotito claims

Safe to say Lazio star Luis Alberto wasn't happy about Claudio Lotito's words about him. The club's president told La Gazzetta dello Sport that "if there is something that's not missing in football, that's the footballer". The former Liverpool ace clearly said that he didn't appreciate the president's words: "There are things that I don't understand, I don't know if that's what he really said. If yes, he is not valorizing his footballers. We won two trophies and I think it's no coincidence. Two days ago I seemed to be unsellable, now it's not the same. Let's see what happens".



"There are contacts with Sevilla and Inzaghi is the only one to have called me. I don't know what's going on, my agent does. Inzaghi told me that I am important for the project".



