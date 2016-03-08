Lazio star Luis Alberto: 'I hope Real Madrid sign me'

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto has said that he hopes Real Madrid come calling for him someday.

The Spaniard was talking to AS about his future and he said: "I hope you call me a club like Real Madrid, but now I'm concentrating on hitting the Champions League with Lazio, I promised Tare."

He also said that he believes that Monchi is the best sporting director in the world. He said: They have not given him enough time. He is the best sports director in the world for me. Just to see that he was in another club the next day."

