Lazio star to return from national duty after injury



Lazio midfielder Adam Marusic will not continue with the Montenegrin national team in the international break due to some physical problems.



The player will return to Italy in the next few hours to be evaluated by the Biancoceleste medical staff as the club hopes to ge the player fully recovered for the next Serie A match against Empoli.



Last week the player criticized by Aleksander Kolarov for opting to represent Montenegro rather than Serbia.



"I played for Lazio, then I went to England and then I went back to Rome, this time to Roma, because I'm a professional. However, a national team doesn't work like this. How can you play for Montenegro when you were not born in Montenegro?



"It's sad if you've made this choice because maybe you didn't think you were a part of Serbia, having little confidence in yourself," Kolarov concluded.



Marusic joined Lazio last season and represented the team in 32 games leading them to fifth place.

