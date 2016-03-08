Lazio star working with Liverpool physio to return to top form
08 October at 18:15Lazio attacker Luis Alberto, who was confronted yesterday by dissatisfied Biancocelsete fans, is working even in these days in order to get into the best condition possible.
According to reports, the Spanish playmaker is working with Ruben Pons Aliaga, Liverpool's physiotherapist. The specialist has arrived in Rome in order to help the player return to the form of last year.
It has been a somewhat disappointing campaign for the former Liverpool man. In 8 appearances for Lazio, he has registered just 2 goals and 1 assist in all competitions.
But now it seems that Alberto is willing to work hard in order to reach the numbers he had last season when he shined for the club for the capital with 11 12 goals and 21 assists across all competitions.
This incredible form also earned him his first Spain cap in November last year. The 26-year-old played 16 minutes in a friendly match against Costa Rica.
