Lazio striker Filip Djordjevic's contract at the Stadio Olimpco will expire at the end of this month. Now he has officially signed for Chievo.A statement on Chievo’s official website read, “A.C. Chievo Verona announces the signing, with effect from July 1 2018 of the player Filip Djordjevic, the striker whose Lazio contract expires on June 30 2018.”“The contract signed by the Serbian player with the Gialloblu will last three years, expiring on June 30 2021, with an optional extension for a fourth year.”