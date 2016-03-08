Lazio, Tare: 'Moving forward in the Europa League is important for our club '
12 December at 20:45Lazio sporting director Igli Tare discussed the Biancocelesti’s season so far and the Europa League ahead of their clash against Stade Rennais earlier tonight in an interview with Italian broadcaster Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com.
“We look bad if we think about others and we don't win. First, we need to be focused on honouring our commitment. We have to win and hope that Celtic will do their bit, but we have to be focused on this difficult game.”
Tare then touched on the idea that Lazio could challenge Inter and Juventus for the league title this season. They are currently third in the league table, five points behind league leaders Inter.
“I've heard a lot of comments that I didn't like this week about the value of the squad and our goals. I knew we were going to go down a bad path like this, we just have to think game after game. Moving forward in the Europa League is important for our club and our growth, being eliminated is never good.”
The Biancocelesti have won their last five games in a row across all competitions, going through a period of incredibly strong form.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments