Lazio target Bundesliga wonderkid to replace Manchester United and Chelsea target
01 August at 09:43According to the latest reports from Il Messaggero, Lazio have lined up their replacement for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, should the 23-year-old Serbian midfielder leave this summer. The name suggested is 19-year-old Bundesliga starlet Kai Havertz.
Havertz currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen and is dubbed by many to be the next Mesut Özil, and the reports suggest the Lazio may have been in talks with with Leverkusen for 2 weeks about the possible signing. The Bundesliga side value their young German at around €30 million, no small fee, yet one that is completely attainable in the event Milinkovic-Savic leaves.
A number of clubs are still on the tail of Milinkovic-Savic; but largely dependent on departures beforehand. Chelsea are keen, if they sell Hazard; as are Manchester United, if they sell Pogba. It seems that it won’t be happening for Juventus anymore, yet nothing can be ruled out at this stage.
For more Lazio news, views and exclusives – visit The Laziali.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments