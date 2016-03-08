Lazio target Crotone striker Simy – the details
18 July at 23:40According to the latest reports from CittaCeleste, Lazio are looking to Crotone and Nigerian striker Simy as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season.
With Ciro Immobile a first choice, Simy would likely be brought in to serve as a rotation option or challenger to the place of Wesley Moraes, who is joining Lazio from Club Brugge within the coming days.
This would likely spell the end for Felipe Caicedo’s time at the club, with the Ecuadorian failing to impress last season for the Biancoceleste.
Simy would likely cost Lazio around €10 million, a relatively small fee for a competent talent.
For more Lazio news, exclusives and features, visit The Laziali.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments