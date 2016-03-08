Serie A giants Lazio have been dealt a blow in their bid to sign Arsenal star Alex Iwobi, with the Nigerian set to sign a new deal at the Emirates.Iwobi has become an important player over the last two seasons and he appeared in 26 Premier League games last season, scoring thrice and assisting five times.Iwobi's current expires in the summer of 2020 but he is very close to penning a new contract that will tie him down to the London-based side till the summer of 2022.