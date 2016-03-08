Lazio teammate on AC Milan and Spurs target: “my feeling is that he will not leave"
01 July at 10:15Speaking to microphones of Sky Sports at the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix, Lazio and Italy midfielder Marco Parolo commented on some of the hottest topics in Lazio news.
Firstly, when asked about the reports linking prolific forward Ciro Immobile to AC Milan, Parolo responded by saying that “Ciro is in my room with me, he can not just leave me. We wake up early together to see the starts of the races, he’s on my shoulder. My feeling is that he will not go away, because if not I'm going to take him home with me.”
Then, speaking about the transfer saga of 23-year-old Serbian midfielder, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo said: “Milinkovic? He is very strong and has grown a lot in Italy. He has exploded here. He has a natural talent and can still improve. Surely it will be difficult to keep him if the top clubs arrive but I would be very happy if it remained.”
Finally, Sky asked him about Valon Berisha, the Salzburg midfielder set to make a move very soon to Lazio: “He is a very important and versatile player. He played well in the Europa League. We need him to add to our rotation options and squad depth. We hope we can be expressed as he did last year.”
