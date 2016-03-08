Lazio: the cost of Zappacosta deal as Biancocelesti work towards signing
15 January at 12:00According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport today, Lazio are keeping up their interest as they push for Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta. Zappacosta, who joined Chelsea from Turin, has failed to truly take off in West London and now the club are looking to move him on.
In the next 2 or 3 days, the player's representatives will meet with Chelsea to talk about the deal and help the club come to an agreement with Lazio. Chelsea spent €25m on Zappacosta but the Lazio formula is thought to be a loan till the end of the season with an obligation to purchase at €15m.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!
Go to comments