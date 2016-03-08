Cataldi's future is yet to be written, with many clubs interested in his services, while Lazio will try to use him as a counterpart in negotiations.

In fact, there is strong interest from Empoli, where he would be guaranteed a spot in the starting eleven. However, Lazio have other ideas.

As reported by the Corriere Dello Sport, Lazio consider Cataldi as the perfect counterpart to propose in the negotiations for Sassuolo's Acerbi, or for Atalanta's Freuler although the latter is more difficult.