Lazio, the latest on Milinkovic-Savic's injury

Double trouble for Milinkovic-Savic: right knee and ankle. The Serbian will miss the league match against Atalanta, with hopes of returning before the Coppa Italia final.However, despite his hard work, it's not certain that he will be able to play the final from start, though he will be evaluated in the next two weeks to know more.The right ankle worries more than the knee, as it remains swollen, constantly under monitoring. The first tests will hint at the possibility of recovery, the Lazio fans hope that he can take the field against Atalanta on May 15th.