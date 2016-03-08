Lazio, three Italian clubs looking to sign Berisha in January

27 December at 15:40
Lazio are ready to sell 26-year-old Kosovan midfielder Valon Berisha in the upcoming January transfer window, with three Italian clubs looking to sign him, according to a report from Italian newspaper Il Messaggero via Calciomercato.com today.
 
The report details how Berisha is a transfer market target of Brescia, SPAL and Hellas Verona. All three clubs are keen to sign the player, who has only made six appearances across all competitions for the Biancocelesti so far this season.

Apollo Heyes

