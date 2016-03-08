Lazio to allow defender Stefan Radu to leave club this summer
12 June at 16:15Lazio defender Stefan Radu has had an impressive career with the Serie A side. The Romanian signed for the Biancocelesti on loan in January 2008, for a €1m fee. After a strong few months with the Roman club, the then-22-year-old defender earned himself a permanent move to the club, signing for a fee of €3.5m. Radu had only played 80 games for Dinamo Bucharest when he signed for Lazio and the next 11 years would be career defining.
Since joining Lazio, Radu has played around 350 games for the club in all competitions; including 278 Serie A appearances. In this time, Radu helped Lazio win three Coppa Italia trophies, in 2009, 2013 and most recently in 2019; whilst helping the side lift the Supercoppa Italiana in both 2009 and 2017. Therefore, it is only appropriate that he bows out on a high note; after Lazio defeated Atalanta 2-0 in the final of the Coppa Italia this season.
Sky Sport are reporting that Radu is allowed to leave the club at zero cost this summer, should he find a club that satisfies him. Claudio Lotito is not one to let a player go for free so this underlines just how much of an important part of Lazio’s team over the past few years that the Romanian has been.
In the 2018/19 season, Radu played 28 times in Serie A; all of which at the centre-back position. Traditionally a left-back, Radu quickly adapted into the left side of a defensive three and has played there for Lazio since Inzaghi adapted the three-back formation that he favours to this date. This season, he picked up 1.5 tackles per game, 1.5 interceptions per game, 2.8 clearances per game and 0.5 blocks per game on average, as per WhoScored.
It is now time for Radu, therefore, to decide where he wants to play next season. Of course we can’t rule out the possibility that he stays at Lazio but could another team take the risk on him? You can find the best place to take a risk of your own at Casinoslots NZ. Radu's next club could be anywhere and we will have to see how the market develops before making any accurate guesses.
The Romanian brings to an end his spell in Rome, after 23793 minutes of Serie A action; which equates to roughly 396 hours or 16 days of time spent on the field with the eagle on his chest. Perhaps a newly promoted side like Lecce or Brescia will take the risk on Radu or, perhaps, he will go abroad; having been linked with a move to the Turkish Super Lig during the January transfer window.
Go to comments