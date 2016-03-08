Lazio to compete with Milan, Benfica for Uruguay international
29 June at 23:45According to the latest reports from TuttoMercatoWeb, Lazio are still in the race for Genoa’s Uruguayan winger/wing-back Diego Laxalt.
The arrival of Danish left-back Riza Durmisi from Real Betis appeared to leave Lazio’s pursuit of Laxalt over. However, reports are suggesting that West Ham wish to purchase both Jordan Lukaku and Felipe Anderson from the biancoceleste, leaving Lazio with a glaring, wing-back sized hole in defence.
However, Lazio will face tough competition as they battle for the Uruguayan’s signature. He is currently at the World Cup so no deals will be made until Uruguay’s exit, however, Benfica and AC Milan are both interested.
Benfica look to capitalise on rival Lisbon’s weaknesses to make a push for the Liga NOS title, whilst AC Milan are looking for potential replacements for Ricardo Rodriguez, should the Swiss full-back leave the club.
Lazio will do battle for Laxalt’s signature once again; with the wing-back likely to set the winning bidder back around €15m.
