Lazio to complete Jony signing today; Malaga give up
15 July at 11:30Questions had been raised in the past few days as to whether or not Lazio had properly met the terms of Malaga winger Jony's contract, with a clause said to exist that would allow the forward to move at zero-cost on loan in the event that Malaga failed to win promotion to La Liga, which they didn't, and with a contract expiring next summer, it had worked out for the club to pay Malaga a nominal fee to get the deal completed this year.
However, everything has been cleared up and Lazio have received the go-ahead to complete the move; with Jony's move to the club set to be announced in the next 24 hours.
