Lazio to hand Barcelona and Sevilla target a new contract; the details
11 September at 14:45Lazio centre-forward Luis Alberto had a fantastic season last season, helping the Biancocelesti reach 5th place in Serie A and contributing double figures for both goals and assists as the Eagles achieved a record-breaking season.
As such, Luis Alberto became a transfer target of both Sevilla and Barcelona, who both wanted to secure the former Liverpool star to bolster their teams, yet, as was also the case with Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the Biancocelesti managed to hold on to their man as they aim to qualify for Champions League football at the end of this season.
Again similarly to Immobile and Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto is now about to be offered a new contract, with the Spaniard currently earning €1.5 million per season until 2022. However, it now appears that Luis Alberto will be earning €2 million a year plus bonuses, as the club look to get their best players tied down to new contracts.
