Lazio to investigate and ban fans who made racist chants against Stade Rennais

Lazio have officially announced this evening that they will do everything they can to help authorities identify and punish fans that made racist chants in the club’s Europa League clash against Stade Rennais last week.UEFA announced the alleged charges earlier this week and started an investigation in order to identify the fans and sanction them. This is yet another racist incident to take place within Italian football, following other high-profile incidents such as the racist chanting towards Inter striker Romelu Lukaku from Cagliari fans in their meeting early in the season.Here is the official announcement from Lazio:“S.S. Lazio informs that it has received from UEFA a complaint concerning the behaviour of some fans responsible for having carried out acts defined as racist. Confirming that it will defend its reputation and tradition, the club announces that it has immediately taken steps to identify those responsible and will rigorously apply the code of ethics to remove the perpetrators from the stadium. It should also be noted that the Team, in order to protect its financial interests, will become a civil party in the process that should be celebrated against those who, as a result of PG investigations carried out by the police, should prove responsible.”Apollo Heyes