Lazio to offer new contract to Milinković-Savić

28 August at 16:59
Italian Serie A outfit Lazio are ready to offer a new contract to star midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 24-year-old has been linked all summer with a move away from Italy but somehow stayed at the club.

Therefore, it is believed that Biancocelesti are ready to offer the player a new
contract in order to appreciate his efforts for the club.

As per the report, Lazio are not looking to extend Milinković-Savić’s current contract which runs till 2023, instead they are willing to offer him an improved salary.

Currently, the Serbia international is the second-highest paid player at the club with an annual salary of €3 million.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.