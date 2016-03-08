Lazio to offer new contract to Milinković-Savić
28 August at 16:59Italian Serie A outfit Lazio are ready to offer a new contract to star midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 24-year-old has been linked all summer with a move away from Italy but somehow stayed at the club.
Therefore, it is believed that Biancocelesti are ready to offer the player a new
contract in order to appreciate his efforts for the club.
As per the report, Lazio are not looking to extend Milinković-Savić’s current contract which runs till 2023, instead they are willing to offer him an improved salary.
Currently, the Serbia international is the second-highest paid player at the club with an annual salary of €3 million.
