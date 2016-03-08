Lazio to plot €30m double swoop for Atalanta duo Petagna and Gomez
27 June at 20:25Accoridng to the latest reports from Il Corriere della Sera, Lazio are preparing for the new season, and another assault on Champions League football, by targeting Atalanta duo Andrea Petagna and Alejandro Gomez.
Both have already been linked with the biancoceleste this transfer window and reports last week suggested that Lazio were close to making a €15m bid for Alejandro Gomez, once the departure of Felipe Anderson to West Ham is complete.
Now, suggestions are that Lazio could sign both Petagna and Gomez for a combined fee of €30m, a statement of intent for the future.
For more Lazio news and features, visit the Laziali.
To see more of Lazio’s transfer targets, click on our gallery!
Go to comments